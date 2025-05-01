Roman Reigns isn’t currently active on TV following the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event and he won’t reportedly appear at WWE Backlash 2025, either. Moving with a part-time status within the WWE programming, WWE’s Tribal Chief only works some selected PLE’s in a calendar year and the first one in the post-Mania season doesn’t really fall on that list.

The longest-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of the modern era has been off WWE television since the chaotic Raw after WrestleMania 41. This led the fans to continue speculating about his return, and his current status for the WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event scheduled for May 10. While WWE is yet to address the scenario, the expectation is that he won’t show up, this month.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns won’t be a part of WWE Backlash 2025 PLE. But given that he’s planned to return on TV in early June, the expectation is that he will work Money In The Bank on June 7, which will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. However, nothing is set in stone regarding his next appearance.

In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and joined forces with Seth Rollins. Rollins pinned Reigns to win the match. As the builds for WWE Backlash 2025 started, Rollins and Heyman joined forces with Bron Breakker, and they destroyed Reigns and Punk in what appeared to be a storyline aspect to sideline the duo for the time being.

That being said, the current assumption is that both Reigns and Punk won’t be involved at WWE Backlash 2025. In their absence, the headliner slot for the WWE PLE goes to John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship matchup.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther