Going by the earlier updates, Randy Orton was always set for an appearance on WWE NXT’s episode in his home state of Missouri scheduled for October 8. This will mark the overall second episode before the show eventually moves on to the CW Network which will now have the legendary WWE Superstar in action.

As announced in the latest episode of WWE NXT, Randy Orton will compete against Je’von Evans in Missouri on the above-mentioned episode. Last night, Evans asked NXT General Manager Ava for a match on the show in Missouri. Later on the show, Evans and Cedric Alexander defeated Tavion Heights and Myles Borne in a tag team match after which it was noted that Randy Orton intended to be Evans’ opponent after posting a tweet on X.

Rapper Sexxy Red will also be in attendance for the October 8 episode of WWE NXT. This will mark Red’s first appearance since she officially unveiled the NXT Women’s North American Title during an episode in May. She later accompanied Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans to the ring for a match against Gallus.

The celebrity also got involved in the finish, preventing Gallus from using a title belt in a move that ultimately led to Williams and Evans scoring the victory. Red would also go on to serve as the host for the WWE NXT Battleground premium live event.

A match for the NXT Tag Team titles was also set for the second episode of WWE NXT after the move to CW after A-Town Down Under challenged Nathan Frazer & Axiom to a title match, last night. The champions accepted to make the match official and they will further meet in a talk-show segment, next week.

WWE NXT October 8 episode match card

WWE NXT October 8 episode was initially slated to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but it’s since been relocated to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team titles: Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Sexxy Red appears