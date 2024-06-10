After arriving in the world of professional wrestling in 2018, Ronda Rousey was utilized by the WWE as a marquee attraction but her charm faded away as time progressed. After an extended maternity hiatus that lasted for almost three years, she was back in a grand way in 2022 but that second stint turned out to be an utter failure.

Since the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey has been away from the WWE and she’s been busy bringing out her book “Our Fight” which is slated to release on April 4. Speaking about her WWE career, she already offered some insights into her time with the company. Vince McMahon was her primary target, especially after allegations about s*x trafficking lawsuit.

“That Was The Biggest Mistake,” Vince McMahon Blasted For Choosing Her Daughter On WWE Creative

Vince’s two trusted shoulders, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis have been blasted, too. In her memoir, Ronda Rousey didn’t stop throwing more shades at the latter. Aiming the former Head of Talent Relations, the multi-time women’s champion stated the following,

“He looked and acted like an entitled sixty-year-old former frat boy… Whereas Triple H looked for talent and potential in NXT prospects, it appeared John Laurinaitis looked for f**kability.”

Stephanie McMahon’s Latest Status With The WWE Following 2024 WWE Draft Appearance

Ronda Rousey spoke on WWE turning NXT to NXT 2.0

Ronda Rousey further went on to describe Laurinaitis as an “all-around dirtbag.” The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion sounded pretty disturbed about how the duo of Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon turned WWE NXT into NXT 2.0 after Triple H’s health scare in 2021,

“He further purged the NXT roster, firing it seemed like everyone over twenty-five and turning recruiting attention away from the indie circuits in favor of blonde sorority-types from places like the Universities of Florida and Tennessee.”

In the book, Ronda Rousey was pretty clear about writing that she loves the majority of people in WWE, but the two names Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis don’t fall in that list and that the pair can “go f*** themselves.” Previously, she also claimed that as long as Prichard was with WWE, McMahon would always have a significant role to keep his presence intact.

Apart from main-eventing Wrestlemania and Evolution, Ronda Rousey won the WWE Raw Women’s Title and had the longest run with it at that time. Moving on, she also won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.