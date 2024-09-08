Long gone from the WWE territory, Ronda Rousey is no longer associated with any other wrestling promotion. Given her focus on expanding her family with her husband Travis Browney, chances are pretty low that she might come back to the WWE or inside the squared circle, for that matter. She was unhappy with Vince McMahon-regime in the WWE, anyway before leaving.

But it was the same Vince McMahon that pushed Ronda Rousey to the moon soon after her debut in the WWE in 2018. Entering a feud the top-most figure of the WWE Raw Women’s Division, Alexa Bliss, quickly earned her the red brand women’s championship in one of the marque matches of Summerslam, that year. The feud continued for months and WWE allegedly didn’t put efforts into it.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Ronda Rosey was asked to revisit her feud with Alexa Bliss as she noted that she initially believed the company was trying to make her an improved wrestler by pairing her up with Bliss. But, later she realized that the decision was taken by Vince McMahon as he was focused on more merchandise sales.

WWE wanted to make the most out of Ronda Rousey-Alexa Bliss feud

Being two of the hottest commodities in women’s professional wrestling, Ronda Rousey essentially learned how WWE failed to create a rather crafted storyline between the two as they were focused on business ventures around them. She described it as part of a pattern where two WWE Superstars were utilized to make the most out of the situation which often falls under the company’s marketing strategy.

“At the time I was like, oh, well, maybe they’re just trying to make me be a better wrestler, and make me sell for someone who’s as big as my leg and make it convincing,” Rousey said. “And really it just came down to the fact that Vince didn’t pay any attention to us and just looked at, ‘Oh, [Alexa] sells the most merch, Ronda’s hot right now, put ’em together.’ And that was as much thought as he put into it.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In her autobiography named “Our Fight”, Ronda Rousey dived deep into bringing out all of her frustrations with WWE’s booking decisions especially when Vince McMahon used to be running things in the creative department. However, she seemed to have pleased with how Triple H has been running things in the WWE in recent times.