Steph De Lander has been a regular face around the independent circuit since leaving the WWE, two years ago. Making a name for herself by aligning with Matt Cordona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE), she managed to build a reputation that dragged her to TNA programming and now it appears that she will be staying under this banner for months to follow.

In January 2023, Steph De Lander made her TNA Wrestling (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) debut as a surprise opponent to “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace. Since then, the former NXT star has made sporadic appearances in the promotion, with her latest performance coming on the August 22 episode of TNA Impact.

There’s still time that we might call Steph De Lander a top star in the company and she’s likely getting more opportunities from the brand after signing a new contract that will keep her as an on-screen talent of TNA. In an interview with Pro Wrestling INDIEstrated, the Australian talent provided an update on her status with TNA Wrestling and revealed something affirmative.

“As you mentioned, when I first came into TNA, it was kind of a per-day deal. I agreed to a couple of dates, and then recently, we’ve extended that through 2024,” Steph De Lander said. “So I’ve agreed to the remaining dates for the rest of the year. I am contracted with TNA through the end of 2024, and then obviously that will reevaluate things come the new year.”

Steph De Lander is optimistic about returning to WWE television

Before officially signing with TNA, Steph De Lander had a notable stint with the WWE NXT brand, where she performed under the name of Persia Pirotta. WWE and TNA are currently undergoing a partnership with stars from both companies making cross-over appearances on each other’s shows.

Regarding the possibility of her own crossover which would also mark he return to WWE TV, the talent sounded pretty optimistic about it,

“I think it’s definitely possible. At this point, anything is possible with the landscape of wrestling in 2024, which is really exciting.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Steph De Lander had a romantic angle on NXT with Duke Hudson which seemingly has some unfinished business for her if a return has to happen. Most recently, she has been seen in an on-screen relationship with PCO, with whom she got married in a kayfabe way on the August 1 episode of TNA Impact. At TNA Emergence, PCO defeated Shera, who was accompanied by Lander’s former ally Matt Cardona.