Ronda Rousey has been a wonderful woman in the world of sports entertainment who achieved success across three different genres. After clinching a medal in the 2008 Olympics, she reached the heights of Mixed Martial Arts in UFC, last decade. After it ended, she would head on to professional wrestling to become champion, once again.

It’s a fact that Ronda Rousey was born to become a successful sporting persona and break the barriers for women. But the journey wasn’t easy as her muscular physique would often stir things up in a negative way around the people since women weren’t viewed in a sporting way in her childhood.

Becky Lynch Gives Insight On Ronda Rousey Refusing To Tap Out At WWE Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rousey used to get teased by her peers in school for being as muscular as she was. She detailed in her book, Our Fight that she was called “Miss Man” by her classmates, and getting poked was a routine thing for her. These teases forced her to cover up her appearance as much as possible,

“It wasn’t cool for little girls to be muscular back then. Before I dropped out at 16, I was really muscular and people would grab at my arms and make fun of me all the time to the point that I would just wear a zip-up hoodie no matter how hot it was.”

“I’m Really Vilified By MMA Media,” WWE’s Ronda Rousey On Post-UFC Experience

Ronda Rousey went on to become a role model for women

Ronda Rousey had to deal with all these negativities but then she aimed to turn those into positives which further helped her to become a role model for young women and be proud of their muscular bodies. It was also mentioned that those previous perceptions have since been changed and people don’t find muscular bodies to be unusual for young women,

“Now it’s considered really cool for women to have muscles. Now all of the models have stomach definition and are doing boxing and all this stuff and want to look toned but that wasn’t the case back then.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was in the summer of 2023 that Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE television while being in action at Summerslam. Putting over Shayna Baszler in a lackluster match was her self-appointed duty before leaving the company in a desperate effort to up the latter’s career but it ultimately didn’t offer any help.