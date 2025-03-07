Ronda Rousey remains a heavyweight name in the sports entertainment circuit which automatically keeps the return aspect alive for her in the WWE in some capacity. After staying out of action for almost two years, most recently, the sparks of a potential return to the WWE have possibly increased in light of her incredible physical transformation.

Just ahead of making a public appearance set for next month, Ronda Rousey sent her fanbase into a frenzy via a set of photos on Instagram that sees her training, possibly inside a squared circle. In a post that had the caption, “Back at it #montagetime,” the former Wrestlemania main-eventer was possibly signaling a WWE or MMA return as it appears.

The post comes just days after WrestleCon confirmed that the UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE WrestleMania main eventer will be appearing at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort alongside other renowned names from both wrestling and combat sports.

As the lineup goes, Ronda Rousey joins a guest list that includes Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, The Dudley Boyz, Sting, Sonya Deville, Lita, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Paul Wight, Dennis Rodman, Sgt. Slaughter, and Saraya FKA Paige, who would be making her first-ever WrestleCon appearance. With Wrestlemania 41 set in Las Vegas, WrestleCon will be running from April 17 to April 20 in the same city.

Ronda Rousey Recalls Protecting Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion In 2018

Ronda Rousey Sparks Comeback Rumors With Training Photoshttps://t.co/fUi6HyQ8IL pic.twitter.com/WdwaD9dKnT — FIGHT SPORTS (@FIGHTSPORTS) March 5, 2025

Ronda Rousey shows off her transformation six months after giving birth pic.twitter.com/xZ4DP7D8tn — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 25, 2025

Ronda Rousey became a mother for a second time in January

Ronda Rousey’s appearance this one a must-attend event for the pro-wrestling enthusiasts who will be around Vegas for the biggest weekend of the year. Time will tell whether the former Baddest Woman on the Planet drops any hint on what the future holds for her now that she’s embraced motherhood on two occasions in her life.

It was back in January during the wildfire incident in California that Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her second daughter with husband Travis Browney, named Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne. Willing to be a mother for the second time was a key reason that she wanted to leave the WWE in 2022.

However, the Vince McMahon regime’s existence in the WWE was another big reason why Ronda Rousey lost the good vibes with the company during her second stint. Her wrath knew no bounds after McMahon mishandled her since returning at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. With Triple H in charge of the current WWE scenario, it’ll be interesting to see if the former Olympic medalist does make a return, someday.