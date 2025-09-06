Ronda Rousey’s hatred toward Vince McMahon and his previous regime that used to run the WWE knows no bounds. After spilling the beans about being misused during her second WWE run, the UFC Hall of Famer is back at it, again, during one of the recent interviews, where she denied claims of any reported comebacks in the future.

During her interview with The Lapsed Fan podcast, Ronda Rousey revealed that current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was the one who suggested she try doing the armbar submission move in a bending manner to make it look more effective. She recalled using it on Becky Lynch, which seemingly impressed The Boss, Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon wanted Ronda Rousey to repeatedly perform armbars

As such, McMahon would ask Ronda Rousey to repeatedly do it even though others in WWE were confused about why she performed it so many times, since it was a precious move on TV. Throwing light on the situation, the Baddest Woman on the Planet didn’t have kind words to offer about the former owner of the WWE, and the way he operated behind the scenes in WWE absolutely disoriented things.

“Vince liked it so much, he was like, ‘Armbar her again, armbar her again, armbar her again.’ Nia Jax was all pissed at me afterward. She was like, ‘We spent all year selling the hell out of this armbar and you just did three of ’em to Becky like it was nothing,’” Ronda Rousey explained.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m like an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old f**king pervert on the phone, alright? I have no say in this. What are we supposed to do?'”

In the early part of 2024, Ronda Rousey was heavily criticized for targeting two of the helping hands of McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis in the previous WWE regime. At one point, she even expressed her frustrations by telling them to go ‘f*** themselves’ after the duo allegedly discriminated against women in comparison to men, and a lot of other things.

Later, Ronda Rousey clarified her comments and expressed her belief that the WWE’s women’s division should be in much better shape now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge. Furthermore, she showed no ill feeling toward the Triple H-led running creative team. Her last match remains against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam back in 2023.