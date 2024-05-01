Ronda Rousey was originally done with professional wrestling after announcing her departure from the WWE in 2019. She was focused on personal stuff and becoming a mother once her first working deal with the WWE was over at Wrestlemania 35. It was a tremendous occasion for the female talents of the WWE as they main-evented the scene for the very first time.

While Wrestlemania 35 ended up creating some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. In 2019, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch closed out the Show of Shows, marking the first time that a women’s division match was headlining the show. However, the bout especially the match finish wasn’t appreciated, at all.

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Ronda Rousey echoed the same sentiment that people had with the finish and made it clear that WWE’s plans disappointed him to a big extent,

“It was an amazing moment. But I also felt kind of like disappointed because I felt like it could have been so much more, and it was kind of just rushed and slapped together. I feel like it could have been one of the greatest matches that ever happened. And it just ended up being good enough.”

Ronda Rousey believes that WWE didn’t want the women to be under the spotlight

Ronda Rousey continued the conversation about that match at Wrestlemania 35 and revealed that there wasn’t enough prep time for the match while producers were also put up with restrictions on certain moves due to the frequency used for the match card, and above all. Most importantly, she believed that WWE didn’t have the ability to make women feel as important as men,

“I think one thing that I learned with it is that progress is something that needs to be maintained. Not something like, ‘Oh the women were the main event of WrestleMania, okay, we’re equal now. We’re done.’ Yeah, no. That’s not how it works. And it actually regressed after that because I feel like people kind of relaxed on the issue.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before wrapping up her stint with the WWE after Wrestlemania 35, Ronda Rousey was considered to be a marquee attraction in the company during that first run. She showed a commendable transition from the MMA industry to professional wrestling in no time. But after enjoying a successful stint in the 2018-19 season, she grew bitter about the product and now has no intention of coming back.