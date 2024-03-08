Ronda Rousey Will Be In Philadelphia For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Ronda Rousey’s second stint with the WWE failed miserably during the 2022-23 season on Smackdown despite her being such massive mainstream attention. Lack of creative story-telling and relevant opponents available for her, the former multi-time Women’s Champion was not fully connected to her ongoing run and fans didn’t care about her, either.

With that, it was certain that Ronda Rousey would exit the WWE after her SummerSlam match against Shayna Baszler in 2023. She would then compete in a couple of matches for other promotions before putting her wrestling career on hiatus. There’s no confirmation on whether she will make a comeback but as her hiatus continues she would still be available during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

WrestleCon’s official Twitter page took to the social media site, recently and announced that Ronda Rousey will be in attendance at their show scheduled to take place in Philadelphia during the Wrestlemania XL weekend,

”In addition to signed copies of her new memoir, she will be available for pro photos, at the table photos, and autographs on personal items. For those not able to attend, there will be mail order options through @Highspots”

Ronda Rousey joining WrestleCon but there’s no certainty over Wrestlemania appearance

While Ronda Rousey will be in Philadelphia, there’s no word on whether she will make a surprise appearance at the two-night show of Wrestlemania. Several events from various other promotions will take place this week and WrestleCon appears to be one of them. In addition to WrestleMania, WWE will host Raw, SmackDown, and WWE NXT, as well as WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. WrestleMania World, a four-day convention featuring exhibits and signings with WWE Superstars will also be happening.

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey left the WWE following the MMA Rules match with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 where she ended up coming up short against her MMA buddy. The Baddest Woman on the Planet herself requested to work with Baszler to ensure her friend and mentor get a bigger spotlight on WWE TV.

Baszler could thus take the full credit for running Ronda Rousey out of the WWE. But that didn’t essentially improve her status in the WWE women’s division. Before walking out of the WWE, this duo also captured the women’s tag team championships for once.