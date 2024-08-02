Going by the words of Ronda Rousey in her book as well as in media events, earlier this year, she left the WWE with bitter taste. After admittedly not being happy with the booking process of the company led by Vince McMahon, she was frustrated and wanted to get rid of the roster as early as possible once her deal ran out.

Talking about her overall WWE experiences, Ronda Rousey has some good things to offer for the Triple H-regime. However, she used strong words toward the prior head honchos in the company Bruce Prichard & John Laurinaitis, and expressed her frustrations by telling them to go ‘f*** themselves.’

Ronda Rousey also alleged that WWE officials for discriminating men against women and a lot of other stuff which essentially suggested that she never intends to make a comeback. Going by the “never say never” phrase, you can’t simply rule out the return aspect especially after a top company official sounded positive about having a future talk with her.

WWE admittedly has no bad blood held against Ronda Rousey

While speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE’s Head of Communications Chris Legentil was seemingly excited about Rousey’s upcoming second child and praised her as a valuable performer in the business. It was also noted that WWE is always open to discussing a potential return given that opportunities and circumstances can change over time.

“We saw the news recently about she’s going to be having her second child and we’re super excited for her. We love Ronda. She’s been a great person to work with on a lot of levels,” Legentil stated about Ronda Rousey’s possible WWE return.

“And, you know, if somebody wants to come back, it’s always a conversation we’re happy to have. I mean, life is very long and, you know, things change both behind the scenes and in front of the camera over time. And we’re definitely open to having conversations when it makes sense.”

In previous conversations, Ronda Rousey made it abundantly clear Ronda Rousey made it clear she isn’t interested in returning to WWE anytime soon. With family extension being her priority, her body might not permit her to be in shape in the first place. But she does believe that the WWE women’s division is much better now that Vince McMahon’s creative duties have been taken over by Triple H.