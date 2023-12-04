Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will be going down in late January to open up WWE’s packed premium live event schedule. It will also kick off the Road to Wrestlemania 40 which will be WWE’s biggest PLE of the year. The match card of the show will be teased from Rumble onward where Roman Reigns is expected to go through with his first title match defense.

Since Wrestlemania 38 in 2022, the Head of the Table has been operating on a reduced schedule as he signed a new WWE contract during that time period. He missed Survivor Series in November and his most recent in-ring appearance occurred at Crown Jewel 2023, where he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight.

Upon making his first televised match since Summerslam, he is now set to compete at Royal Rumble 2024 with his title possibly on the line. Many believe that a rematch against LA Knight will be on the card on the show.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight rematch not expected at Royal Rumble 2024

But, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter dropped a note to let fans know that they should not expect to see this rematch against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2024,

“We were told that as of this time, Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot, but we were told [Paul] Levesque has another plan right now.”

Roman Reigns holds the top-most status in the WWE who’s proved to be a dominant name as the Undisputed Universal Champion. WWE built him in a way where any match that he competes in, generates significant interest. His return to action in the Royal Rumble 2024 also ensures that some appearances on Smackdown are coming up to set up the match.

Royal Rumble 2024 edition premium live event will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. That event is almost two months away, but WWE reportedly has plans in the pipeline for the show. The upcoming edition will be the second Royal Rumble to be held at Tropicana Field after the 2021 edition inside the closed set of the WWE ThunderDome.

