WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champion Not Approached For Surprise Return

Despite the minimum number of matches and stars being announced for Royal Rumble 2024, the anticipation is high around the show. Without a doubt, there will be a set of surprise entrants in both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However, a former WWE Superstar revealed that no approach on WWE’s part has been made about making a return to get included in the 30-superstar fray.

As the WWE prepares for the upcoming Premium Live Event, promotions on social media are being maximized. Despite widespread speculations among fans about the return of several former WWE Superstars on the occasion of Royal Rumble 2024, things may haven’t been shaped up, positively.

A fan took to Twitter and asked Michelle McCool if she would be making an appearance at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup during the upcoming Premium Live Event. McCool claimed that WWE hasn’t approached her for a return, “Haven’t been asked.”

For those who don’t remember, Michelle McCool entered the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match as one of the 30 participants while she was sitting at ringside as a spectator. She delivered an impressive performance, lasting nearly 14 minutes and eliminating two female superstars before finally getting eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

To promote Royal Rumble 2024, WWE recently posted a video of Superstars watching Michelle McCool’s surprise entry in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Judgment Day also watched the segment and Dominik Mysterio suggested that McCool would be a good fit for their group so that there would be two MAMIs in the group.

McCool had the following to say about this proclamation from Dom, “REAL TALK – I knew I loved Dom (& obviously everyone else here too) #twomamis … I mean, I’d pull my weight – just sayin!”

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD