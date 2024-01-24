WWE Raw: Netflix Giving $5 Billion In A Ten-year Agreement

In a major announcement, it was revealed that WWE Raw will have a new home on one of the major streaming international platforms, Netflix. After Smackdown and WWE NXT found new homes in the fall of 2023, the wait for the premium pro wrestling show’s new home was up in the air for a long time but a deal was ultimately struck between WWE and Netflix to make things official.

Additional details about the deal is now out which states that WWE Raw will be earning double the amount that they are getting by the current host platform. According to Deadline and Variety, WWE’s agreement with Netflix is worth $5 billion in total, which means the company will be paid $500 million per year. At present, WWE is getting paid $250 million per year for Raw on the USA Network by parent company NBCUniversal.

The WWE – Netflix partnership will last for at least 5 years while the exact deal has been signed for 10 years with the chance of getting it extended for up to 20 years if Netflix chooses. It was also revealed by an SEC filing that the value of the deal over 10 years would be “in excess of $5 billion.”

WWE Raw to become commercial-free under new deal with Netflix

It has also been notified that WWE Raw will have uninterrupted broadcast under this new deal. According to Alex Sherman of CNBC, Netflix subscribers will get to see Raw without any commercial breaks,

“A new detail from the Netflix/Raw deal: For Netflix subs that don’t get ads (the vast majority of y’all)… Raw matches will be scripted around commercial breaks. So you’ll get some non-important match action (sustained headlocks!) instead of commercials. You won’t get ads.”

WWE Raw is currently the number-one show on the USA Network, where it brings in 17.5 million unique viewers throughout a one-year timespan. This has also been one of the television’s best-performing shows in the 18-49 advertising demographic, and it also trends 52 weeks a year whenever a new episode airs on Monday nights. WWE has more than one billion followers on social media platforms which helps, too.