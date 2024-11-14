John Cena is gearing up for the one-last-time experience in every genre that WWE has to offer and it includes the Royal Rumble 2025 Match. Before wrapping up his wrestling career for good, he will be seen in action in the 30-man melee at the very beginning of 2025 that will lead things to the Wrestlemania 41 season.

Months ago, John Cena made it clear that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring WWE performer, and that his “retirement tour” would go through the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE. Then on Twitter, Cena officially announced that he would be taking part in the men’s division Royal Rumble match itself which marks the final appearance in his career in an opportunity to Wrestlemania main event.

The announcement on Twitter came to hype up the date that tickets for the Royal Rumble 2025 event go on sale. Here’s what Cena had to say regarding his appearance,

“In 2025, there will be myriad of history-making events,” Cena said. “The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and you want to make sure you’re there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off, February 1.”

Royal Rumble 2025 is coming to Indianapolis in February

Per earlier confirmations of the WWE, Royal Rumble 2025 will emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1 following a recent deal between the WWE and the state of Indiana which will bring more big events to the city. The PLE will stream live in the United States exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

Presale opportunities for Royal Rumble 2025 tickets have begun from Wednesday, November 13 onward at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. Fans can register to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale. Priority Pass ticket packages will also be available from On Location which will allow the fans to have the chance to be at ringside to choose from a premium seating range and much more.

Before Royal Rumble 2025, John Cena will be there on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6. But it’s not confirmed whether he will be competing in a match on that night. Cena has been in eight total Rumble matches having won two of them and finishing as the runner-up in 2005 and 2010.