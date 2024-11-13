From WWE’s storyline prospect, CM Punk is nowhere to be found, and hence, his return to television isn’t possibly imminent. In an interesting scenario though, the top WWE Superstar is still listed to be a part of major shows scheduled in late 2024 with one of them being the final WWE premium live event of this year on the main roster.

In a post on Twitter, Madison Square Garden announced that CM Punk would be present at the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour event at the venue scheduled for December 26. While nothing was mentioned regarding the capacity of his appearance, the audience can certainly expect to witness him in action.

Previously, there was some confusion regarding WWE returning to the MSG during the final weekend of 2024 in their Christmas tour. Later, the untelevised house show was confirmed and CM Punk’s presence will boost ticket sales for the show for some legitimate reasons. This marks the straight second time that the former WWE champion will be attending the annual show.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk joins the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26! 🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQODIU pic.twitter.com/mlTHdiC5VA — MSG (@TheGarden) November 11, 2024

CM Punk reportedly still scheduled for Survivor Series 2024 appearance

Also during a live Q&A on Backstage Pass with Bill Apter, WrestleVotes informed that CM Punk is still expected to appear at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event despite his absence from WWE TV. However, it remains unclear whether the “Best in the World” will appear or wrestle at the show,

“Last thing I heard was that he is still scheduled for Survivor Series. So, we’ll see.”

Previous reports from PWN claimed that Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was set for Survivor Series 2024. This event would mark the first anniversary of the former champion’s monumental return to WWE after a decade-long absence and hence the placement of the match would have been perfectly fitting.

However, WWE has already confirmed the title match featuring Gunther and Priest for Survivor Series. As speculations regarding CM Punk’s return continue, time will tell how WWE would love to utilize him in his future appearances. He defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match in the opening segment of the returning Bad Blood PLE before heading into the ongoing hiatus.