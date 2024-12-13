Liv Morgan is currently staying on top of her WWE career and her hot streak should continue through next year’s Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. That being said, the expectation is high that she will be entering the show as the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, and in such an instance, she could be losing one major accomplishment in her WWE career.

The Royal Rumble 2025 WWE PLE will present the eighth women’s Rumble match edition for a headliner spot at Wrestlemania 41. Liv Morgan is the only superstar from the current female locker room to have participated in each one of these melees starting in 2018. But given her champion status, she should miss the next one in the schedule.

Morgan herself confirmed the news during her appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m not going to enter the Royal Rumble this year because I’m going to walk in as the Women’s World Champion,” the Judgment Day member confessed about her role at Royal Rumble 2025 and also acknowledged the end of her streak. “I’ve been in every single one, too. So, I’m actually going to miss this one.”

Liv Morgan confident on not competing at Royal Rumble 2025

It was further asserted by Morgan that although she won’t be in the Royal Rumble 2025 match to determine a new number-one contender for WrestleMania 41, she still might end up having a significant role on the match card of the PLE,

“If they choose me. I don’t think they would [choose me] because it’s not very smart to choose me. Have you been watching, Pat? Raquel, Judgment Day, Daddy Dom… I don’t know who’s going to want to take their chance against me.”

As such, Liv Morgan is very confident about securing her own Wrestlemania moment at the 41st edition scheduled in Vegas, next April and that road should go through the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

The official announcement made by the WWE in October affirms that Royal Rumble 2025 will emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium following a recent deal between the WWE and the state of Indiana which will bring more big events to the city. The PLE will stream live in the United States exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.