Coming back from a minor setback in the form of an orbital bone injury, Rhea Ripley is back on board on WWE Raw, and she was also seen in action in a match on this week’s episode which marked quite an occasion for the former Judgment Day member. Additionally, it was teased that she’d still be gunning for Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Championship.

An Anything Goes Match took place in the main event of the December 9 episode of WWE Raw where Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez despite interferences from the latter’s cohort Liv Morgan. However, neutralizer was also available for Ripley in the form of IYO SKY, who’s the current number one contender for Morgan’s women’s world title.

The finishing sequence of this match on WWE Raw saw Ripley avoiding a Tejana Bomb and headbutting Rodriguez. Ripley set up for the Rip-tide finisher, but Morgan saved Rodriguez. Ripley fought them off, but Morgan delivered an Oblivion to her.

SKY then ran out to the scene and took out Morgan with a springboard dropkick and suicide dive. Rodriguez took the opportunity to set up for her finisher but Ripley eventually drove her shoulder-first into a chair and then followed up with a Rip-tide through a table for the pinfall win. The segment on WWE Raw ended with both Ripley and SKY holding the women’s world title belonging to Morgan.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley hinted at coming after women’s world title

This match on WWE Raw marked a pivotal moment for Rhea Ripley, one of WWE’s most dominant forces in recent history after being sidelined for extended periods throughout the year. It was the first time in about a year that she competed in singles action on the red brand. This is a surprising yet factual stat for one of the major attractions on the Monday night show.

During the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw, which is on the January 1 episode of this year, Rhea Ripley defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s World Championship. Later in the year, she had to forfeit that title due to an elbow injury, which Morgan won from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event and she’s since been holding the belt.

This weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, SKY will challenge Morgan for the title, while Ripley also deserves a shot after she pinned Morgan to pick up the win on behalf of her team as part of the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series premium live event.