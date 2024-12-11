With multiple allegations by his name, Vince McMahon is long gone from the WWE after handing over the company to the Endeavor-owned TKO brand. After investigations commenced against him for a lawsuit, he was forced to retire from all positions in WWE as he’s allegedly been involved in a hush money scandal. That being said, the story of him checking out a WWE Diva doesn’t sound surprising at all.

During a virtual signing for Gold Ring Collectibles, old-school veteran 2 Cold Scorpio recalled being at a bar with Vince McMahon, The Undertaker & Ron Simmons. In a first-hand experience from that night, Scorpio revealed what the once boss in the WWE had said after the legendary WWF Diva Sable walked past them,

“She walks by and Vince goes, ‘Damn.’ Watches her as all of us did and he says out loud — I don’t know if he meant to say it to himself, but he said, ‘Damn! I’mma f**k that b*tch. I don’t know when, I don’t know where.’” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Sable had illustrious history with WWE and Vince McMahon

It was noted by Scorpio that Sable was still married to Marc Mero at that time and hence, the reaction made by Vince McMahon surprised all of them. However, on a contrary note those who had known him as a person would expect him to react in that way as he’s always been an entertaining as well as unpredictable character.

As such, Sable walked out of the WWE after finding out that WWE wasn’t a safe environment for her to work in. A lawsuit was also filed against the WWE and its chairman Vince McMahon. But the two parties eventually came to a settlement which led to Sable’s return to the WWE in 2003. She was still with her ex-husband, Marc Mero in real life only to get really close to Brock Lesnar. She and Mero got divorced in 2004 after Mero got to know about the affair.

Most recently, Sable made a public appearance in Canada with her spouse and former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Canadian singer Jason McCoy took to his Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself alongside the couple to steer up the internet wrestling circuit. As for Vince McMahon, he remains absent from the public eye.