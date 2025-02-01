The Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event edition will be happening with a set of minimum number of matches on the card. For the very first time, the PLE will be having only four matches which essentially implies that the sole emphasis will be on the Rumble matches from the men’s and women’s divisions.

Following last night’s Smackdown, the entrants for the two Royal Rumble 2025 matches grew as more superstars declared themselves for the bouts. Overall, two new entrants declared for the men’s Rumble while four new entrants declared for the women’s Rumble. Some of them announced the entry while some were featured in a new graphic advertising the bouts during Friday’s episode.

The latest roster member of Smackdown, Damian Priest appeared in a promo session and declared himself for Royal Rumble 2025 as he intends to go back to the title picture. LWO’s Santos Escobar is another name from the men’s side to have declared for the Rumble.

These men declared their intention to win the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 while the likes of Candice LeRae, and Zelina Vega were advertised for the women’s counterpart. The inaugural women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were also added to the advertised lineups.

That being said, 14 competitors are official for the 30-person women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, while 15 men’s superstars have declared for the 30-person melee. As such, half of the leagues are almost visible for the stacked editions. The men’s bout is also being touted to be the biggest start-studded fray to have ever featured in the history of the Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA