The sole focus of the Royal Rumble 2025 WWE premium live event will be on the two Rumble matches from the men’s and women’s divisions. With only four matches scheduled for the annual show, WWE is expected to pull all the stops toward making the matches a huge success. As such, a massive debut will be going down on tonight’s show.

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is trying to vanquish all the speculations about her appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match as a surprise entrant but she’s not successful in doing so for suitable reasons.

This comes after Fightful Select has confirmed that Grace is booked for the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match lineup where she will make her official debut as a WWE Superstar. This comes after PWInsider also reported that Grace will “100% be in Indianapolis” this weekend for the premium live event to be conducted by the WWE.

To shut things down, Grace tweeted earlier that she will be in Austin, Texas this weekend for her mother’s 50th birthday party, and she even shared flight details of her departure to the city. While she never directly denied the appearance a direct denial, she is suggesting she won’t be in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble 2025 but the fans aren’t convinced with her efforts.

It should be noted that Grace recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE after finishing up her responsibilities with TNA at Genesis pay-per-view, where she lost to Tessa Blanchard. As such, she has been on WWE’s radar since last year’s Rumble appearance and even appeared on NXT TV. But Royal Rumble 2025 should mark the beginning of her WWE career filled with lots of potential.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA