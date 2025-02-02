WWE brought its A-Game for the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event that went down from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The start to the road to WrestleMania 41 thus had a solid start with the women’s Rumble match stealing the spotlight as it was filled up with several surprise entrants.

By the end of the Royal Rumble 2025 match, one woman had the honor of pointing at the Mania sign and that was Charlotte Flair who now has punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. For the time being, The Queen is rejoicing in her second Rumble win before deciding who she will face at the showcase of the immortals.

Heading into the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, WWE announced 14 names in advance – Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven. The rest of the 16 names appeared to be bringing out several surprises.

IYO SKY

Liv Morgan

Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria

Chelsea Green

B-Fab

Ivy Nile

Zoey Stark

Lash Legend

Bianca Belair

Shayna Baszler

Bayley

Sonya Deville

Maxxine Dupri

Naomi

Jaida Parker

Piper Niven

Natalya

Jordynne Grace

Michin

Alexa Bliss

Zelina Vega

Candice LeRae

Stephanie Vaquer

Trish Stratus

Raquel Rodriguez

Charlotte Flair (Royal Rumble 2025 winner)

Giulia

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 elimination sequences:

B-Fab (eliminated by Chelsea Green)

Lyra Valkyria (eliminated by Ivy Nile)

Ivy Nile (eliminated by Maxxine Dupri)

Maxxine Dupri (eliminated by Pure Fusion Collective)

Zoey Stark (eliminated by Naomi & Bianca Belair)

Shayna Baszler (eliminated by Bayley)

Sonya Deville (eliminated by IYO SKY)

Lash Legend (eliminated by Chelsea Green)

Chelsea Green (eliminated by Piper Niven)

Jaida Parker (eliminated by Jordynne Grace)

Natalya (eliminated by Liv Morgan)

Alexa Bliss (eliminated by Liv Morgan)

Michin (eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Piper Niven (eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Jordynne Grace (eliminated by Giulia)

Zelina Vega (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Candice LeRae (eliminated by Trish Stratus)

Trish Stratus (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Raquel Rodriguez (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Stephanie Vaquer (eliminated by Nia Jax)

IYO SKY (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Naomi (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Bianca Belair (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Liv Morgan (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Giulia (eliminated by Roxanne Perez)

Bayley (eliminated by Nikki Bella)

Nikki Bella (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Nia Jax (eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Roxanne Perez (eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

The final sequence of Royal Rumble 2025 saw Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez locking horns for the opportunity to stand tall. After Nia Jax was taken out, leaving only Flair and Perez to square off. Ultimately, Flair kicked Perez off the apron to win the Rumble match and become a two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner.