With Royal Rumble 2025 approaching, speculations are running high about the match that generally produces multiple surprises. The women’s Rumble, in particular, has witnessed the maximum number of returns since its inception back in 2018, and as such, an all-star Rumble also went down in 2022, mostly featuring the returnees.

This year, too, WWE Universe is looking forward to seeing such returns happening in the Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. One of the current roster members of Monday Night Raw, Maxxine Dupri wants WWE to bring out some names for the Women’s edition of the match. Being a fan of the Divas era of the WWE, she’d admittedly like to see Nikki Bella, Torrie Wilson, and Stacy Keibler appear.

Maryse And The Miz Talk Balancing Parenthood With Their WWE Career

Chatting with the Lightweights podcast for an interview, The American Alpha member name-dropped the following names for potential Royal Rumble 2025 appearances thereby setting up further options for the WWE, “I have a list. Nikki Bella. Need. Torrie Wilson. Need. Stacy Keibler. Need.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

While the likes of Wilson and Keibler are long gone from the WWE scene, Nikki Bella recently showed up on the Monday Night Raw premiere on Netflix on January 6 and since then, the fans are calling for her possible WWE return. As a follow-up she also reacted positively for a comeback to competition and time will tell if she’d be available in Royal Rumble 2025.

WWE Hall Of Fame: Triple H To Headline Latest Class Of 2025 Of Prestigious Club

As for Maxxine Dupri, she made her Rumble match debut on the 2024 edition which made one of her dreams true as a professional wrestler. Fast forward, she wasn’t much used inside the squared circle for the rest of the year. Getting engaged in real life, she’s currently in the middle of an exciting phase in real life and time will tell if she also shows up at Royal Rumble 2025.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA