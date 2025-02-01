The duo of Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay better known as Peyton Royce & Billie Kay – The IIconics to the WWE Universe will be back in action for a tag team match. After casting doubts over their in-ring careers for the past couple of years, the popular tag team is reuniting for their first competitive match as a unit in three years.

The independent wrestling promotion Prestige Wrestling announced this week that The IIconics – Lee (the former Peyton Royce) & McKay (Billie Kay) will team up at their event in Las Vegas on April 17. This particular show is titled, Nothing to Lose, and is scheduled to happen on Thursday of the WrestleMania 41 week in the same city.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The IInspiration (@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee) make their in ring return at #NothingToLose! Thursday, April 17th, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada

@ Meet Las Vegas

All Ages Tickets on sale TOMORROW (1/31) at 10:00 AM pacific time! 🎟️ https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/00pZjxSARZ — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 30, 2025

Apart from their tenure in the WWE as The IIconics, the Australian duo also became Knockouts Tag Team Champions for Impact Wrestling. Before joining Impact, they created history at Wrestlemania 35 by winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While being with Impact, they were known as The IInspiration and they are also using this name for this upcoming Prestige match.

The IIconics previously rejected a surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble

According to prior reports of Fightful Select, WWE tried to bring back The IIconics, for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match which shaped up to be an all-star edition with several guest appearances in it. Unfortunately, the former champions turned down the invitation and the appearance didn’t become a reality. However, they do have the intention to enter The Rumble if called back.

In 2022, The IIconics announced that they were indefinitely stepping away from wrestling to focus on other opportunities. They already had a long time off due to maternity reasons in the past. Thus, April’s appearance in Vegas will be the first time that McKay has wrestled since then. Lee was last seen in action for World Series Wrestling promotion in Australia in 2023.

Given their popularity and work ethics, The IIconics were predicted to be the future of the WWE women’s tag team division, especially after winning the gold at the biggest stage of Wrestlemania in 2019. However, the lack of creative decisions around them caused the duo to be directionless for a long time during the COVID-19 times which eventually led to their release in 2021.