A week after the history-making premiere episode on Netflix, WWE Raw will host another episode from the state of California with multiple additions being made to the show. Apart from the main events that are already official for the night, multiple top superstars’ appearances are now declared on social media.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media last night to give his well wishes to anyone dealing with the Southern California wildfires. Then he also announced the new additions to the show:

CM Punk: The Straight Edge Leader is coming off a massive win over his current rival Seth Rollins that main evented last Monday’s Netflix debut show and will currently focus on winning the Royal Rumble as stated after the bout, last week.

Rhea Ripley: After a gap of nine months, The Eradicator is once again is once again the Women’s World Champion on WWE Raw after defeating rival Liv Morgan last Monday night. For her part, she also sought retribution for Dominik Mysterio by delivering a low blow to him for good measure. Tonight, she might just speak up about her next Wrestlemania aspirations.

Gunther: The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion was seen last Monday via a vignette but he wasn’t live in attendance on WWE Raw. For the time being, the Ring General doesn’t have a scheduled challenger for the title.

Also announced for WWE Raw is the culmination of one of the most exciting tournaments over the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship through the finale matchup. Lyra Valkyria will take on Dakota Kai to crown this new mid-card champion on the women’s roster that’s supposed to deliver another historic moment on WWE programming. Additionally, a Street Fight has also been declared between two former cohorts of Judgment Day.

WWE Raw January 13 episode match card

WWE Raw January 13 episode takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– Chad Gable vs. TBA (believed to be the debuting Penta)

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– CM Punk appearance

– Gunther appearance

– Rhea Ripley appearance