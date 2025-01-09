Nikki Bella showing up at the Raw Netflix premiere episode raised speculations about The Bella Twins’ WWE return and Brie Bella is on board with the proposition. In the past, the popular professional wrestlers showed interest for one last run with the company and their wish could become a reality if WWE wants.

Brie Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella in the WWE, has now opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring following Nikki Bella’s Los Angeles appearance at the star-studded Raw debut on Netflix. During an appearance on the We Got Time Today show, the younger Bella said that the drive to compete is always there but time wasn’t in their favor,

“The hard thing about getting older, is that there’s that person inside you who, it’s like, ‘I would do anything to go back ten years to compete in the ring against the women today.”

Brie Bella open to accept WWE’s call for a comeback

Certainly, Brie Bella hasn’t been seen in active competition for years but admittedly on the podcast both she and her sister discuss potential promos they could cut if and when a return to the ring happens. With her full-time career remaining a distant memory, she only remains attached to WWE,

“You still are always there. So any time if WWE calls and is like, ‘Hey, ladies, we want you back,’ it’s always hard to say no.”

Given the words of Brie Bella, we could assume that WWE has yet to bring back her or Nikki under a contract, for the time being. The duo previously shared a Legends deal with the company but they decided not to renew it in the spring of 2023 citing reasons that they wanted their own identities outside the WWE and apart from The Bellas’ name.

Away from the WWE, Brie Bella recently celebrated her husband Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship win at AEW All In London 2024 back in late August. But for the time being, she is open to a return to the WWE. Both the Bella Twins made one last appearance in a WWE ring in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if they can still bring the action three years later with the Road to Wrestlemania set to begin.