The field of Royal Rumble 2025 is already shaping up to be a star-studded one with five major names declaring for the Men’s Rumble. Last week, John Cena and Roman Reigns announced themselves for the annual match with two follow-ups getting added to the contest on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The show that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California opened with CM Punk as she expressed his gratitude for being alive to be in attendance after last week’s hellacious battle with Seth Rollins. Addressing the live crowd, he also mentioned coming up short, last year which makes him determined, this year to win the Royal Rumble 2025.

Punk stated that he held the same goal of achieving his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania as John Cena. Seth Rollins’ music hit, and he made his way to the ring. He admitted he knew Punk wasn’t happy to see him, but he decided to confront him like a man. Furthermore, Rollins also declared himself for Royal Rumble 2025 to redeem himself by winning the Men’s Rumble and derailing Punk’s WrestleMania aspirations.

Drew McIntyre’s music then played at the arena as he walked out to the ring. Being another bitter rival of Punk, McIntyre remarked that Punk had become even more disgusting than he thought possible. As the trio engaged in a promo battle, it seemed like a physical battle would break down but McIntyre backed down saying that he’d join Punk and Rollins in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match.

That being said, five participants have now been declared for the 30-person melee that awaits at the beginning of next month. While five of the announcements came from the men’s side, the debut declaration from the women’s side appeared to be Nia Jax, who made a surprise appearance on Raw. In a promo with Rhea Ripley, Nia said that she would enter the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, but WWE hasn’t made it official yet.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and 25 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match