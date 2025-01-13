The Rock appeared on WWE Raw Netflix premiere but he neither admitted nor denied his presence at WrestleMania 41. The fans are still uncertain over the status of his previously cold-blooded feud with Cody Rhodes which is seemingly in halt for the time being. Also, it appears that the culmination of the storyline with Roman Reigns is also not happening.

During WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. Afterward, The Rock appeared and placed the Ula Fala around Reigns’ neck, and hugged him. Following up on this moment, Reigns addressed the possibility of a match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 41 and stated the following,

“I don’t have to tease anything. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I say yes or no, so we’ll see.”

Wrestlemania 41: WWE Reportedly Considering New Challenger For World Championship

In further reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE considered The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 but it is no longer happening. The Rock’s future in professional wrestling also remains uncertain, dependent on his interest and whether he’s ready for a return to the squared circle.

The source also stated the following about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 41,

“The idea of Rock vs. Reigns, we have been told by several, is not dead, and they still could go to that in the future, perhaps Mania but the idea of somewhere else, particularly with the crazy money some places are paying fighters, that could also be an option.”

Elimination Chamber 2025: Current Frontrunner Revealed To Win WWE Gimmick Match

Rumors also suggest that WWE could possibly postpone this dream bout from Wrestlemania 41 intentionally given that Saudi Arabia pays WWE an insane amount for hosting shows and they might demand this match on their soil. Saudi recently secured Royal Rumble 2026 after paying $55 million and they could be the host of this match, next year.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins/Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair