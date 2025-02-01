One of the much-anticipated returns for the Royal Rumble 2025 WWE premium live event might end up being the one of Becky Lynch. She’s already set to be in the town of the host city of the PLE and as such, creative discussions are going on around the same that might make the aspect become a reality, tonight.

Becky Lynch will reportedly be in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble 2025 but it has not been confirmed whether she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. PWInsider reports that her participation is unconfirmed but she is under contract with the WWE. That being said, her presence in Indianapolis doesn’t appear to be a coincidence.

Per the reports of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select), WWE sources pushed back on reports that Lynch was set to be in Indianapolis for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. These sources noted that creative notions were still being discussed for her return. However, there are still no updates regarding whether she’d show up in the women’s Rumble.

Becky Lynch Signs Up With New Management Company Amid WWE Hiatus

Previously, Lynch wrapped up her commitments with the WWE when her earlier contract expired on June 1st, 2024, shortly after she lost the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan. As the hiatus continues, she has branched into Hollywood. As the road to Royal Rumble 2025 continued, news broke that she’d star in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount Plus, with production starting in August. Plus, she will also be part of Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

Royal Rumble 2025: Update on former Divas Champion’s return at WWE PLE

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA