With Royal Rumble 2025 approaching closer, there are endless speculations among WWE fans for the inaugural premium live event of the year. Since WWE has kept the number of matches minimum to the event, the entire focus will be on the men’s and women’s Rumble matches which expectedly leads to surprise factors.

As such, fans continue to buzz about AJ Lee potentially returning to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, especially after her husband CM Punk teased the same in a recent interview noting a monumental return, and we now have an update on the situation.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that WWE sources claim that they have not heard about AJ Lee possibly participating at Royal Rumble 2025. However, they noted that if it was happening, then the officials would be keeping things extremely close to the vest.

Sapp also wrote that talent from both WWE and AEW have joked about bringing Lee out of retirement, but they had never heard of there being a realistic situation attached to the context. The report also cites that a WWE higher-up thinks that Lee would seemingly fit right back on TV, and she was likely aware if her Royal Rumble 2025 return would have to happen.

AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion who held the belt on multiple occasions but she has not wrestled since 2015. She returned to the wrestling landscape for a run in Women of Wrestling where she worked as an Executive Producer and commentator. Lee left WOW in 2023 and her WWE comeback Speculation grew since her husband, CM Punk came back to the company in that same year.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA