Completing a voluntary hiatus from WWE television, Stephanie McMahon is slowly coming back to the fold. While she still doesn’t possess a position in the corporate hierarchy of the company, the former head honcho is gearing up to embrace a new role while bringing a new show with top WWE Superstars.

That being said, promotional outings for Stephanie McMahon should also grow for Stephanie McMahon, for the time being. As such, she made a rare on-screen appearance during the January 31 edition of WWE SmackDown which also served as the go-home episode of the blue brand ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE from Indianapolis.

Becky Lynch Signs Up With New Management Company Amid WWE Hiatus

After Chelsea Green retained her Women’s United States Championship against Michin via disqualification, WWE aired a package hyping Charlotte Flair’s participation and return in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match. After that, Stephanie McMahon was shown sitting ringside with Nick Khan’s son as WWE highlighted her upcoming ESPN+ series, named Stephanie’s Places.

This was Stephanie McMahon’s short participation in the latest edition of Friday Night Smackdown. She didn’t cut a promo or get into the ring for a separate segment, but her presence alone generated a lot of buzz among the WWE fanbase. As such, this was her second TV appearance in 2025 after the Raw Netflix premiere.

Stephanie McMahon’s New Role Revealed In The WWE For ESPN Show

Stephanie McMahon excited to share untold stories of WWE Superstars

Following that summer WWE PLE, Stephanie McMahon’s husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque said that she did not have an officially established role in WWE, but the promotion would love to have her back if she’s willing to step back into the hierarchy. But for the time being, she would seemingly be on a travel spree for this upcoming show’s purpose.

This show will launch on ESPN+ in March and will see Stephanie McMahon interact with several WWE Superstars and legends, bringing out the backstory of their important moments in WWE careers. The First Lady of the WWE has also said that she hopes Stephanie’s Places will prove useful for fans, as it would give them insight into a wrestler overcoming obstacles before making it big on TV.

“I’m going all over the country and hopefully the world to really find out the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE,” Stephanie McMahon stated on the Pat McAfee show this week while promoting her project. “It’s really to tell the stories that haven’t been told. To find out more about the people behind the characters. What I want to do is bring some type of advice to the audience.”