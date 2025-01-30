The Cerebral Assassin will be gracing the WWE Hall of Fame club for the second time in his career, joining the class of 2025. After reports were initially out regarding WWE’s current head honcho, Triple H entering the prestigious class, the company eventually confirmed the news.

Last night, it was PWInsider that reported that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He was informed of this news of his upcoming induction at a WWE town hall meeting with company employees.

During the meeting, Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, The Undertaker, TKO Group CEO Mark Shapiro, and WWE NXT head-honcho, Shawn Michaels surprised him with the update. He was seemingly caught off-guard with the news and got emotional in response.

After the video clip went viral on social media, the news of Triple H’s induction to the WWE Hall of Fame was officially confirmed including the release of the video of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announcing the news at a meeting in Stamford, Connecticut at WWE headquarters. Even Stephanie McMahon was unaware of the induction as revealed by her on social media.

👑 Behold The King of Kings 👑 @TripleH has been announced as the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025, following a surprise reveal by @ShawnMichaels and @Undertaker today at @WWE HQ! pic.twitter.com/QOUMdzcZVX — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025

You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of… https://t.co/yifO2OnBCp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 30, 2025

Triple H entering the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time

This induction will make Triple H the tenth wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, twice and the eighth to be inducted as both an individual and as a member of a faction. Previously, he was inducted into the class of 2019 of this elite league alongside Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, Chyna, and Shawn Michaels as part of the D-Generation-X.

As an in-ring performer, Triple H is helmed to be a 14-time World Champion in WWE, and he’s been retired from in-ring action for more than five years. He had his last match in 2019 on a WWE tour of Japan. Appearing at Wrestlemania 38 in 2022, the soon-to-be two-time WWE Hall of Famer officially retired from in-ring competition after suffering a cardiac arrest situation in 2021.

Waiting for the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 induction, Triple H has served in different roles in the corporate structure of the WWE as his full-time in-ring career was winding down in 2010. In the latest, he has been serving in the role of chief content officer for the WWE since September 2022 in the new management of the company headed by the TKO group owned by Endeavor.