WrestleMania 41 season is almost on the horizon but it will officially kick off from Royal Rumble 2025 onward scheduled for early February. Speculations about main event plans for the biggest event of the year are running high and the match winners of the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches will provide us a glimpse of the same.

According to Billi Bhatti, Seth Rollins could be in line to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match which in turn will set up a blockbuster storyline for the grandest stage of the year,

“I was told very clearly that the loser of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins would win the Royal Rumble. Now, don’t take that to the bank because so much has changed. WWE doesn’t have anything set in stone for WrestleMania right now, largely because of The Rock’s indecisiveness.”

During the start-studded Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw on January 6, CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in a high-profile main event match. It appears through the above report that the loss potentially positioned Rollins as the favorite to claim the Royal Rumble 2025 victory.

Bhatti explained that this outcome aligns with WWE’s plans to continue the Rollins-Punk feud with both of them gunning for the world heavyweight title. It was never intended to be a one-off match and henceforth, the battle will move forward from Royal Rumble 2025,

“The decision made by WWE on January 6, while finalizing some WrestleMania plans, was that Rollins and Punk needed to have more matches in their series.”

Bhatti further mentioned how WWE Universe may end up seeing an inevitable moment in the Royal Rumble 2025 match itself between the two as Rollins might just cost Punk his Wrestlemania main event intentions by eliminating him which would force the latter to take an alternative path at the world title.

For the time being, Rollins does appear to be WWE’s top choice for the Royal Rumble 2025 winner, but as always, nothing is final until the event unfolds. Previously, he won this 30-superstar melee back in 2019. He then went on to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk and 28 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match