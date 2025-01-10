Some of the top matches are reportedly finalized for Wrestlemania 41, the biggest WWE premium live event of the year set for April. However, given WWE’s tradition of saying “never say never”, nothing is finalized unless the actions unfold on the show and henceforth, the current plans could change.

According to the earlier reports, the women’s world title changing hands at Raw’s Netflix premiere was always possible given that PWN reported that Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY would be set up in due course for the Women’s World Championship to culminate in at WrestleMania 41.

In an update to the situation, Becky Lynch’s recent re-signing with the WWE has not only put an end to weeks of speculation about her future with the company but it will also unravel her next chapter on the road to WrestleMania 41. As such, she’s expected to be back in the women’s title picture, changing the above scenario.

According to Billi Bhatti of The Dirty Sheets, WWE has tentatively set its plans on a highly-anticipated rematch between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. While The MAN has yet to return to WWE programming, plans for her role at the event set for Vegas are reportedly already in motion,

“We moved onto January 6 for the Netflix show. The WWE did not have a single match booked for WrestleMania 100% other than a rematch between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, which we are moving towards.”

Last year, Lynch and Ripley clashed in a mega match at Wrestlemania XL which turned out to be the only match between them, leaving the fans wanting for more. That being said, their potential showdown at WrestleMania 41 should turn out to be a significant draw. Ripley defeated Lynch to retain the Women’s World Championship which also signals Lynch to have a score to settle.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY