The term “WWE Diva” originated with Sable, who created a storm on television in a male-dominated industry. She was one of the biggest stars during WWE’s Attitude Era, but things weren’t always well with her and the company. There was a lot of drama surrounding her abrupt exit in 1999, raising numerous questions among fans.

Being an inner member of the WWE creative, back in those days, Jim Ross tried to give us a look at Sable’s career perspective, dictating the possible reason why she had to leave the WWE in the first place.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer & the former Head of Talent Relations spilled out that Sable’s WWE departure had nothing to do with creative direction or locker room issues. Simply said, she wanted more money and fame, rather than wrestling in the ring.

Ross began by acknowledging how Vince McMahon always treated Sable differently, behind the scenes, in comparison to other talents, as she’d go on to become an attraction for the fans. But as her popularity grew, she showed disinterest in being in the ring. While the original Diva did justice to her TV character, she was never passionate about being a wrestler,

“I had to have several talks with her. Look, at the end of the day, all Sable wanted to do was to make money. And she had an opportunity—through the Playboy covers, and merchandise—being exposed but not overexposed on our TV. Perfect job for her. Perfect game for her.”

Sable played her role perfectly in the WWE before leaving

In regards to her decision to leave the WWE, Ross mentioned how her unwillingness to continue wrestling continued after achieving stardom, and it rubbed some people the wrong way backstage. While this factor was the key reason for Sable to leave at the height of her career in the company, she set up a benchmark,

“I enjoyed what little wrestling she did because she always dressed the part. She was an extremely se*ual woman—very se*y. And she became a star in small intervals, as it should be done.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

First joining the WWE in 1996, Sable became a breakout star, especially after her Playboy cover came out in 1999. That same year, she left the WWE and filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company, citing unsafe working conditions and harassment. Upon mending things with Vince McMahon, she returned to the brand years later in 2003 for a second run and it lasted for about a year.