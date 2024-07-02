Summerslam 2024 is going to be the second-biggest WWE premium live event in 2024 following Wrestlemania XL where several top professional wrestling names will be gathered to entertain the audience. CM Punk is expected to be in action on that despite being sidelined from in-ring action since January due to a triceps injury.

Irrespective of his unfit status, CM Punk maintained a strong presence on WWE television and social media over these bygone months while continuing his storyline with Drew McIntyre. As we slowly head towards SummerSlam 2024, it appears WWE has plans figured out for the two top Superstars under their banner long before the PLE.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match didn’t necessarily require a title belt, but the stakes could have been raised by adding one in the scenario. However, Triple H declared that the WWE King of the Ring winner would earn a title shot at SummerSlam 2024, and the booking direction became clear.

Summerslam 2024: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk was planned to be a non-title bout

McIntyre vs. Punk in a non-title bout was cleared to be added to SummerSlam 2024 given the latter would be ready to wrestle before the big PLE,

“As noted, Punk vs. McIntyre doesn’t need a title belt, but also would be stronger with one. But when Levesque decreed that the King of the Ring winner would get the SummerSlam title shot, and if the idea is McIntyre vs. Punk at SummerSlam (which it is right now pending Punk’s condition), then by that logic the finish they did was the only one they could do.”

Due to this creative planning around Summerslam 2024, CM Punk appeared at Clash at The Castle WWE Premium Live Event, where he interfered and cost Drew McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. After this, Punk announced that he would undergo a medical examination to get medically cleared for action.

Upon his arrival on Smackdown on the June 21 episode, McIntyre sought his vengeance on Punk by leaving him in a busted-open state. With this, the highly personal feud between the two also progressed eyeing the matchup for Summerslam 2024 set for Saturday, August 3rd at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.