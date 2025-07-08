Saraya debuted in the WWE by the name of Paige and went on to become a pioneer in women’s professional wrestling. Back in the days, fans would often hail her as the anti-Diva within the then-existing Divas roster, someone who’d promote more wrestling content on television rather than just putting up skin shows on television.

Away from the WWE for more than three years, Saraya has recently revealed that she helped change the culture for women in wrestling during her early days with the WWE, while residing in the company’s developmental system. Hosting continuous episodes on her RuleBreakers podcast, she shared how uncomfortable she felt participating in bikini contests that were a regular feature for the female members of the WWE locker room.

“Blake Knows How To Work,” Ex-AEW Star Praised By WWE Veteran Upon Arrival

Training in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE’s developmental territory at the time, Saraya admittedly had to feature in such contests. Just overcoming her teenage status, she wasn’t comfortable putting on a show for a handful of attendees at shows,

“We had to do bikini contests, you know, and I was 19 and it was just a crowd of like 20 grown men and like these kids all in the front row and stuff and all the boys would be watching from backstage… We had to take our shirts off and reveal our bikini.”

AEW’s Saraya Admittedly “Used To Love A Good Strip Club” In Early Career Days

Saraya wanted to feature more in wrestling competition rather than bikini contests

Even though she didn’t fit the stereotypical WWE “diva” look, Saraya did end up winning many of those contests. But she was always vocal about securing more for herself and other women around her. Admitting that she wasn’t comfortable in bikini shows, her main motto was to feature in wrestling competition, as she was under contract with a wrestling promotion in the first place.

Saraya’s take would eventually be echoed through her colleagues, appearing to be an early step in the women’s wrestling revolution, later converting into Evolution. It was her push that forced FCW to start giving women more serious matches. The shift also made the women feel that they were finally making some contribution,

“We just were thriving. We had such a good time… It just took someone to go in there and say, we don’t want to do this, and it worked.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

As a powerhouse performer on WWE programming, she went on to become a two-time Divas Champion on the main roster after conquering the NXT scene as the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion. Upon arriving in AEW, she also won the women’s world title of the promotion in 2023.