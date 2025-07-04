Saraya always likes to be colorful, which is the reason her personal life was chosen to be converted into a full-length feature film in the past. 2025 has been an interesting span of her professional as well as personal life since she got over a lengthy relationship with rockstar Ronnie Radke. This also allowed her to experience someone new in life.

Admittedly, Saraya has been enjoying her single life after splitting up with Ronnie Radke from the rock band, Falling in Reverse, earlier this year. There are already plenty of wild stories that the celebrity wrestler can share with the fans about her dating life. There’s a new addition to the list where she revealed one of the weirdest hook-ups of her life.

CJ Perry FKA Lana And WWE’s Rusev Lose Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon From Valet

While speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya was seen talking from a pool. During the conversations, she revealed that she went on a date earlier this year and ended up having s*x in a public place, which was the abandoned zoo in Los Angeles. She further clarified that the place was not the operating zoo in the city but the old, abandoned zone,

“I mean, I did go on a date and we had sex in a public place where, uh, the LA abandoned zoo… Not the real zoo. No, no, no. The abandoned zoo. And that was, uh, that was this year.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“Please Don’t Try To Kiss Me,” AEW’s Saraya Drops Message After Disturbing Experience

Saraya opted to remain independent since leaving AEW in early 2025

Irrespective of her status in the professional wrestling circuit, Saraya has always managed to stay in the headlines for various incidents. Clearly, her dating life has been anything but boring since her split with Radke, as she seems to be enjoying the newly found freedom in life. For the record, the former Divas Champion isn’t under contract with any of the wrestling promotions, as well, allowing her to work even more independently.

After retiring from the WWE due to a neck injury, Saraya debuted on AEW Dynamite on the 2022 Dynamite Grand Slam episode, ending a six-year hiatus from in-ring competition en route to becoming the AEW Women’s World Champion, a year later. Now that she’s done with AEW, rumors are all over the place for a WWE return in due course, possibly at next weekend’s Evolution.