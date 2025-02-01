There’ve been quite the discussions over the career of Saraya in All Elite Wrestling since last year’s fall and those are likely to continue in the coming months. With the non-usage of the top female star power on television for over a year, fans already speculated her departure from the company in due course and it could become a reality by the end of this year.

During her heyday in the WWE, Saraya was widely regarded as one of the pioneer figures in the women’s professional wrestling landscape by the name of Paige. The ‘Anti-Diva’ persona of hers earned millions of fans, worldwide. For the time being, she has been with AEW for the past couple of years, but the chances of coming back to the WWE haven’t been ruled out, either as admitted by her in a conversation.

Saraya keeps the door open for an eventual WWE return

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Saraya was asked about her career prospects and whether she still has the will to go back to the WWE. In response, she only expressed her love and appreciation for the company that gave her the initial fame that she ever wanted.

While getting asked about her current status with AEW, Saraya asserted that she wants to find the best time to reintroduce herself on TV. As such, she volunteered for this ongoing hiatus and the only hope is that when she does return, it will be against reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, a match that she finds “important” to happen.

“Yeah, I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career, and I’m just appreciative of that. One day—who knows? I love my time in AEW though. My contract’s up with AEW in September, so I don’t know, maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know,” Saraya revealed.

The latest televised appearance for Saraya on AEW programming came on the October 8 episode of Dynamite, where she competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. It was in 2023 that the UK-native held the AEW Women’s World Championship that remains the only title win for her in the promotion.