Mina Shirakawa always wanted to have the old Mariah May back in the AEW fold and now that she’s reunited with her on AEW programming, perhaps her will is coming true, sooner than expected. As such, the two are also expected to be on the same page till the infinity.

On November 17th night, Mina Shirakawa took to Twitter/X and apologized for keeping Mariah May waiting for a celebration between the duo. She expressed her excitement about their reunion and also expressed the wish that they would be together forever. The post with the caption as well as the photos posted by Mina can be seen below,

Sorry for keeping you waiting. @MariahMayx Finally, we are reunited🫶🏻💖💖💖 We will be together forever and ever! pic.twitter.com/VuKk4OgaZ2 — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) November 18, 2024

Mina Shirakawa unwillingly celebrated with AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May after her win at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. She then reunited with the AEW women’s world champion on the November 16th episode of AEW Collision, for a post-match celebration after she beat Anna Jay in a No-DQ bout. During the show, Shirakawa also defeated Harley Cameron in her returning match in All Elite Wrestling.

Mariah May set for a celebration with Mina Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear

It was thereafter announced that Mina would join Mariah May for a Champagne Celebration at AEW Full Gear 2024. The latter won the women’s world championship from Toni Storm at AEW All In and since then she’s due with the Champagne Celebration just because Mina wasn’t present by her side on AEW TV. The two will finally receive their celebratory moment at the upcoming PPV show.

Mina crossed over into AEW earlier in 2024 and reunited with her former tag team partner, Mariah May as she feuded with the-then AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and challenged for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. She has made multiple appearances since then, including AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Speaking with Troy Gonzales for WrestleZone, Mina Shirakawa expected that she’s the only one who could bring back the old version of Mariah May,

“But the sparkling, fungoing Mariah is gone. I believe I am the only one who can bring Mariah back. I want the old Mariah back. I want the two of us to team up again and become the strongest women’s tag team in AEW.”

