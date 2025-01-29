Saraya is reportedly going through a down phase in her personal life as she has just ended a six-year-long relationship with Ronnie Radke. Given past instances, one might assume that she’s quickly looking forward to moving on in life with someone new in the fold but that may not be the case.

On January 28, Saraya took to her X/Twitter account to share a set of stunning photos of herself in a black bra and black denim jeans. Standing in front of the mirror, these photos came with the caption, “hey, it’s me.” Her global fanbase was excited to see these pictures but one overenthusiastic fan decided to ask, “Are you trolling for boyfriends already?”

Saraya didn’t entertain the idea as she responded with the simple answer claiming, “Nope. I’m good.” The reply seemingly indicates that she’s enjoying this phase of life on her own. Fresh off her split from the Falling in Reverse band’s frontman Ronnie Radke, the AEW star is going through this new beginning and she’s making efforts to move on.

Saraya Admittedly Asked For 2025 AEW Hiatus From Tony Khan For “For Personal Reasons”

Are you trolling for boyfriends already? — Baron Von Bockwinkel (@DrekManson) January 29, 2025

Saraya intends to have a fresh beginning in 2025 following breakup

This comes after recently opened up about her personal growth and how she’s pushing herself to stay out of home as much as possible in 2025. As revealed on her Instagram account, this pledge of leaving the house at least once a week was also revealed to be Saraya’s New Year’s resolutions admitting that if she’s not working, she tends to stay in.

“Once a week I said I’ll take one day to go outside whether it be going to dinner with the girlies, go to the movies or whatever I feel like doing. Yesterday was dinner and drag show 🥰 and yes I loved my outfit so I’m showing it off,” Saraya wrote while also asking the fans to give her some more ideas on how she can spend more time outside the house.

Most recently, Saraya attended the American Reality Television Awards which marked her first public appearance since the breakup with Radke. During the appearance, she hinted that we might be seeing a hotter version of the former WWE Superstar if and when a TV comeback would be reserved for her in All Elite Wrestling.