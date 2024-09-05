Saraya is often one of the most colorful characters of professional wrestling who already received a feature film based on her bygone life experiences. Her journey to the top of the WWE as the Divas Champion coming off a small town in England was something incredible and we are likely to get more details about it while diving into her journey through her memoir.

As announced by Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, a new book, titled “Hell in Boots,” based on her life journey is available for preorder. She said that it took her long to eventually bring it out for the fans and that she was excited to share her journey with everyone.

🚨🔥Announcement that’s made me so nervous my chest is red. But my new book is available for preorder HELL IN BOOTS! Took me so long and I’m so excited to share my life with you! Preorder right now using this link: https://t.co/9rCOwlpYDn I love you and thank you 🥹🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/mR7kjPixPz — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 4, 2024

An official listing on the concerned website for the book offers the below description,

“An eye-opening memoir of family drama, stardom, despair, and resilience from the wildly popular wrestling superstar.”

Saraya – Jade Bevis went on to become one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world after joining the WWE as a teenager. She is the youngest two-time WWE Divas Champion who also was the inaugural NXT’s Women Champion and the only star in history to jointly capture both those belts at one point.

Saraya ranked first in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50 and was named Diva of the Year by Rolling Stone in 2014. This came after she won the Divas Title on her debut night on Raw. Her meteoric rise to stardom was the subject of the critically and commercially successful 2019 film Fighting with My Family. Produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it starred Florence Pugh in the lead.

Saraya had her ups and downs in real life before joining AEW

Before donning the identity of Paige, she was only Saraya who was born and brought up in a wrestling family. Hell in Boots is expected to offer the real uncensored, story of the UK-native from her early days in the United Kingdom as she left home at the age of fifteen, to carve her own path in professional wrestling.

Apart from seeing the incredible highs, Saraya has also seen devastating lows in her career like struggling with substance abuse, a sex tape leak allegedly caused an ex-boyfriend of hers, and then suffering a career-ending injury that forced her to call it a quit to in-ring competition in 2018.

Overcoming all the obstacles, Saraya made making triumphant return to wrestling by joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022. A year later at All In PPV from her home country of England, she also captured the AEW Women’s World Championship.