After the initial success achieved in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya is not much involved in the mainstay scene of the women’s division or in the title picture. As such, she’s been kept off television for almost a couple of months now which started fueling up several rumors regarding her status with the company. Not dealing with any kind of injuries, it appears that she’s ready to return with a revamped on-screen character.

Saraya took to Twitter as she commented on a video of her appearance on the red carpet at the 11th annual Reality Television Awards. As a fan posted the video and claimed that she simply rocked in the outfit during the event, the top AEW wrestler teased bringing a new version of her character once she returns to AEW television, saying, “Wait until this version makes her way back to dynamite.”

Wait until this version makes her way back to dynamite. https://t.co/NPsNTZ0da1 — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 21, 2024

During Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Saraya’s present situation and the reason that she was not appearing on AEW television, regularly. The question came as an aftermath of her injury rumors surrounding the internet.

Saraya is busy with other projects amid her absence from AEW

It was re-affirmed by the source that Saraya was doing okay physically and that she’s just been working on a lot of other things causing the absence from AEW programming. It was further noted that she has inked a one-year deal extension with AEW.

“She’s fine and she’s okay. She’s working on other projects and agreed to the one-year extension with AEW.”

Back in August following the AEW All In pay-per-view in her home country of England, Saraya started a feud with Jamie Hayter in August. The former AEW Women’s World Champion eventually came up short in a match that took place at the Collision Grand Slam event. Her most recent appearance came on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

On that Title Tuesday night edition, Saraya competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. Nightingale won that match to secure a future women’s title match against Mariah May while the former WWE Superstar vanished from TV after the bout.