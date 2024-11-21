In one of the major matches announced for next week’s WWE NXT, Fallon Henley will put her women’s North American Championship on the line in a match against Tatum Paxley. The match announcement came after the latter pounced on the champion on the latest bygone episode of WWE’s third brand, this past Tuesday night.

Once the show was over and the title match was officially announced for the match card of the November 26 episode of WWE NXT, Paxley reflected on the upcoming opportunity. WWE posted an exclusive footage on X of Paxley being interviewed and she was absolutely overjoyed to have this sudden title shot.

As for her opponent Fallon Henley, she viewed her as “the perfect person for me to take a title off of” just because she’s a “mean girl.” As such, Paxley sees next week’s match on WWE NXT as another chance to get rid of another mean girl and also an opportunity to feel the WWE NXT Women’s North American Title in her grasp. She couldn’t resist her excitement while stating the following,

“See, she may not know this, but Fallon Henley is the perfect person for me to take a title off of, because she is the definition of a mean girl. So, next week, not only am I gonna get to take care of another mean girl here at NXT, I’m finally gonna get to feel the Women’s North American Championship title in my hands.”

Fatal Influence – Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyz, and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley were out on this week’s episode for a promo session. Henley announced that she will hold an Open Challenge next week for her title which led to Meta Four’s Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Nikkita Lyons, and Adrianna Rizzo to come out to accept the same.

Expectedly, a brawl broke out at ringside on the show. After the chaos was over, Tatum Paxley emerged underneath the ring and attacked Henley with her finisher to stand tall with the women’s NA title belt. After this segment, the match was announced for next week’s WWE NXT.

WWE NXT November 26 episode match card

WWE NXT November 26 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

– Men’s North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan