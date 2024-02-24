Saraya Introduced His Brother As Part Of AEW Roster On February 23 Rampage

It’s no secret that Saraya and her brother, Zodiac Zak Knight always have a similar passion for watching and loving professional wrestling. The siblings always had the same goal of making it in the big leagues, WWE to be specific, and carrying the family legacy in the United States.

By the name of Paige, Saraya Jade Bevis got to fulfill her wrestling dreams in the last decade while Zak was turned down by the company after initial tryouts. A decade later, he’s back in the United States with some aspirations of pursuing wrestling for the alternative big league available in the circuit.

It seems like the time for Zak Knight has finally arrived to shine bright on TV. Per his sister, he’s currently a permanent member of Tony Khan’s AEW. During the recent edition of AEW Rampage, Saraya, alongside Harley Cameron announced in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette that her brother has become an All Elite.

Soon after, the handsome Zak walked into the frame as his sister had the intention to set her up with her former cohort, Ruby Soho in a possible romantic angle. But the intimidating character of Zak didn’t help things for the time being.

Saraya’s brother previously wrestled in an AEW dark match

As reported previously by Wrestling INC and several other outlets, Saraya’s brother Zak Zodiak wrestled in a dark match before a December episode of Dynamite. He defeated Peter Avalon in this singles contest. It wasn’t noted whether this match was an official tryout for Zak, who was touring around the United States over a few weeks after obtaining a work visa in the 2023 fall. No further working dates with AEW were also mentioned back then.

It wasn’t Zak’s first appearance on All Elite Wrestling TV, either as the 32-year-old wrestler appeared at AEW All In PPV along with their family to celebrate Saraya’s AEW Women’s World Championship win over Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match in the United Kingdom.

Similar to his sister Saraya, Zak started wrestling in his childhood when he was just 10 years old. He mostly competed on the British independent scene, most notably for the Revolution Pro Wrestling promotion before vying for a WWE career where he came up short.