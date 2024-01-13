Saraya Sets Up Kissing Angle With Harley Cameron January 12 AEW Rampage Episode

Saraya seems desperate to have Ruby Soho by her side to keep the two-third ongoing for The Outcasts following Toni Storm’s departure. For the past several weeks, she has been protecting Soho from getting distracted by the love interest shown by Angelo Parker. This week, the former WWE Divas Champion went low to create a cheating angle that wasn’t real.

In a backstage segment of the January 12 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya and Renee Paquette wished Happy Birthday to Ruby Soho and the latter was supposed to receive a gift. It appeared in the form of a video segment on TV where Parker was seen getting cozy with Harley Cameron. The latter eventually proceeded to plant a kiss on Parker’s lips, a moment where the video was stopped.

Ruby Soho then got mad at Parker who came out to the scene with a birthday cake only to have it layered all over on his face. Parker tried to make everyone understand that it didn’t seem what it looked like. Saraya, Renee, and Soho left the spot after which Parker played the rest of the clip and it was evident that Cameron was forcefully kissing Parker against her will. It was a setup to keep Soho and Parker away from getting into a lovey-dovey relationship.

Saraya brought Harley Cameron to AEW Dynamite as a gift to Ruby Soho

Saraya, who is considered a pioneer in women’s wrestling since her WWE days, signed with AEW in 2022. Since then, she has feuded with multiple top names of the company while enjoying a run with the AEW Women’s World Championship. A few weeks ago, it was the former WWE Diva who brought Cameron to the Jacksonville-based company to surprise her partner, Ruby Soho as a gift.

On the January 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite, Saraya cut a promo alongside Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. During the exchange, Cameron, who got to be a part of The Outcasts, said she would ‘do anything’ for her allies. It appeared to be an early indication of things to come from the latest Rampage episode.

However, on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said Cameron was flirting with Saraya during the segment,

“She [Cameron] was making it obvious that she was flirting with Saraya. (…) I don’t know if that’s the story they were telling because that’s what I got out of it. She was flirting with both of them, I think. It was a very weird segment. (…) She was like she would do anything for either one of the two, and she was like, ‘Yo chill.”