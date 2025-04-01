Saraya has recently been celebrating one of the milestone incidents of her career as a new book in her life is out on multiple platforms and in multiple versions. Titled “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” the memoir will essay her colorful life where she’s been not only a pro-wrestler but also an actress, Twitch streamer, General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Tough Enough reality show judge, and the celebrity starcast member for E’s Total Divas show.

Initially, starting her journey in the WWE as Paige, Saraya Jade-Bevis went on to become the youngest and the only WWE NXT-Divas Champion more than a decade ago. It appears that she could be WWE-bound, later this year once her current contract with All Elite Wrestling runs out in due course.

Amid her book launch, Saraya posted a lyric from her WWE theme song, Stars in the Night, to social media, stirring up the buzz about her return to the TKO-owned company. With the fans chattering about the comeback prospect, the former WWE Superstar further fueled up the discussions by stating that she’s about to begin a new phase in life.

“I need to write a second book because the way the book ends—I can’t change it now because it’s already out—but things have changed in the past four or five months, things have changed drastically,” Saraya stated during an appearance on The Wrestling Classic.

“I need to write a new one because I’m about to start a whole new life and I’m really excited for people to learn about what’s happening.”

Saraya Cites Reason For Perfect WWE Return At Wrestlemania 42 Upon AEW Exit

Saraya might get a chance of a WWE return in 2025 fall

There’ve been major discussions over the career of Saraya in All Elite Wrestling since last year’s fall, and those continued in recent weeks until she confirmed her eventual departure from the company. This comes despite AEW extending her existing deal for a year. The current belief is that the present deal with AEW was to run out in September, but she’s already free for a WWE return.

Previously, in an interview with TMZ Sports, Saraya was asked about her career prospects and whether she still has the will to go back to the WWE. In response, she only expressed her love and appreciation for the company that gave her the initial fame that she had ever wanted.

Upon establishing herself as a stalwart in women’s wrestling, Saraya was once forced to retire from the previously Vince McMahon-owned company before eventually getting released from the contract in a shocker. Despite this unpleasant experience, the door is open for her on a return given Triple H has taken over the charge and changed the overall female locker room atmosphere.