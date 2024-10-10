As revealed on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May will be going through her next title defense at WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, this weekend. The AEW Women’s World Champion now has a fresh challenger for her after a multi-women bout went down on the latest episode of AEW’s flagship program.

In this match that went down at the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way battle to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Mariah May was seated at the commentary desk to observe the match as well as her upcoming opponent.

In a follow-up digital exclusive that aired on AEW’s social media, Mariah May also sent a message to Willow Nightingale and threatened her to leave in a bloody state just like she previously did to Toni Storm, this summer. It was also mentioned by the champion how Willow’s career would have gone in a different direction without her existence.

Mariah May boasts of taking things away from Willow Nightingale

This was a direct jab by Mariah May about defeating Willow in the final match of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. With a win, she could have won the tourney for the second time in her career and possibly proceeded to steal the spotlight in the women’s title match at All In. However, none of those happened, thanks to the accomplishments of the former STARDOM wrestler.

“You would be more success, sell more merch, make more money, all if I didn’t exist. But Willow, I do exist. I am 26 years old, I am standing on top of the world, and I am not coming down any time soon. I hold this title because I have ended every woman I have ever stepped in the ring with, and you just don’t have that in you,” Mariah May added.

“So throw out your dream board, burn your diary, and manifest enough mercy that I don’t drown you in a pool of your own blood. At WrestleDream, you’re gonna lose your smile.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Mariah May captured the right to challenge Toni Storm for the women’s title. It was also the same night that she turned on Storm in a vicious attack. Then at the All In PPV, May proceeded to defeat Storm to win the women’s title for the very first time.

