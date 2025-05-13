Saraya FKA Paige in WWE is the first female professional wrestler to have earned a feature film based on her life. Given how colorful her journey has been, she decided to bring out a book on it, earlier this year. Named “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” that memoir already got the tag of being a best-seller on Amazon.

For the better part of her pro-wrestling career, Saraya has been someone about whom fans always tend to throw opinion about and the book and its substances are no different. Most recently, A fan took to Twitter and mentioned that in her book, the former WWE Superstar talked about how she managed to avoid alcohol and drugs during her first year on the company’s main roster.

Traveling with her frenemie AJ Lee, the-then-known Paige adopted a straight-edge lifestyle, but that lasted for a short span. AJ retired just a year later, after which Saraya joined the starcast of the show Total Divas. Paired up with Alicia Fox on the reality TV series, things changed as the two could often be found intoxicated during the filming process.

“She said that when she joined Total Divas and was paired up with Alicia Fox that the total diva producers will supply them with alcohol all the time and that her and Foxy were intoxicated for many of the times they filmed,” the fan wrote about Saraya, reminding of the intoxication period that she had already talked about in the past.

However, this time around, another fan made allegations toward the former WWE Divas Champion for not taking responsibility for her condition, “She didn’t have to Drink any Alcohol. Take some responsibility for your actions.”

Saraya clarifies comments on the intoxication period during Total Divas filming

Saraya noticed the comment and replied by saying that she takes full responsibility for her actions in the past, including those moments when she went through the lowest of lows in her life. In her book, she admittedly was just sharing the context of the situation. Eventually, the pioneer of women’s wrestling made it clear that the choices were made by herself and that fans were going overboard by calling her out.

“If you read the book, I take responsibility for everything, even the worst parts of my life. I was just explaining the circumstances I was in. I said, no one held a gun to my head and ultimately it was my decision. Hateful for no reason bud,” clarified Saraya.

Being done with her stint in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya was fully involved in her memoir’s promotion throughout the initial phase of 2025. This is also the reason that she stayed away from the squared circle for the time being. But during the book promotion, she also admitted having the will to go back to WWE at some point.