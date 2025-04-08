As soon as the news was confirmed regarding Saraya’s departure from All Elite Wrestling, fans started speculating her arrival to the WWE, her home professional wrestling. A decade ago the previously Vince McMahon-run brand took her to the top of the fame game but then injuries and controversies from career took her to a downward spiral.

Overcoming a career-threatening neck concussion, Saraya eventually returned to in-ring competition in 2022 as part of All Elite Wrestling and also ended up winning the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of a jam-packed United Kingdom crowd in London, England. Currently, enjoying a hiatus upon her AEW departure, the UK native looks forward to achieving some more inside the squared circle.

With AEW granting her a release in a mutual decision, Saraya is focused on her personal projects for the time being while staying away from the ring for the time being. But one she returns to action, she wants to get rid of the ring rust by training again later this year, at Natalya Neidhart’s gym in Florida. Plus, she also wants to participate in annual Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber matches.

“I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training. School and get in the ring with her,” Saraya alluded to upon her return possibilities in WWE during an interview with TV Insider.

“That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?”

Proceeding in the conversation, Saraya further mentioned that it’s amazing to see today’s female wrestlers getting so many opportunities inside the squared circle. They often get to compete in gimmick matches, something that she wasn’t able to do earlier in her career as those would only be reserved for male wrestlers. As such, she’s very happy for the new generation experiencing these opportunities.

The latest televised appearance for Saraya came on AEW programming on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. She later renewed her contract with the AEW only to be get it dissolved to become a free agent.